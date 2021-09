A new COVID-19 test centre has opened in Tralee.

The HSE says the former BorgWarner factory in Monavalley is operating as an appointment-only test centre. It’s not yet known if the new centre in Monavalley will operate on a walk-in basis.

The Ballymullen test centre had operated as a walk-in centre previously, but changed to appointment-based due to an increase in demand for COVID testing.