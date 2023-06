A woman with strong Kerry roots has been elected Chair of the Licensed Vintners Association.

It’s the representative body for publicans in Dublin.

Laura Moriarty is a daughter of Luke Moriarty, a Killorglin native and former Kerry Person of the Year.

She’s the Group Operations Director of the Moriarty Group, which was founded by her father and now employs over 500 people in hotels and shops in Dublin and Kildare.