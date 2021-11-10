New butchers opens in Tralee with creation of 30 new jobs

James Whelan Butchers has opened a new shop in Tralee with the creation of up to 30 new jobs.

Founded by James and Joan Whelan in Clonmel, the business is now under the stewardship of their son, the company's CEO Pat Whelan.

The family-run butchers' newest shop, opening just in time for the Christmas season, is part of the redevelopment of Dunnes Stores, North Circular Road in Tralee, which includes a new state of the art Food Hall.

The Food Hall has seen some of Ireland's leading artisan food brands coming together under one roof, including Quinlan's Fish; seasonal deli Baxter and Greene, and the multi award-winning Sheridan's Cheesemongers.