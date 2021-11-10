Advertisement
News

New butchers opens in Tralee with creation of 30 new jobs

Nov 10, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
New butchers opens in Tralee with creation of 30 new jobs New butchers opens in Tralee with creation of 30 new jobs
Share this article

James Whelan Butchers has opened a new shop in Tralee with the creation of up to 30 new jobs.

Founded by James and Joan Whelan in Clonmel, the business is now under the stewardship of their son, the company's CEO Pat Whelan.

The family-run butchers' newest shop, opening just in time for the Christmas season, is part of the redevelopment of Dunnes Stores, North Circular Road in Tralee, which includes a new state of the art Food Hall.

Advertisement

The Food Hall has seen some of Ireland's leading artisan food brands coming together under one roof, including Quinlan's Fish; seasonal deli Baxter and Greene, and the multi award-winning Sheridan's Cheesemongers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus