New bus service launched for South Kerry

Jun 30, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
New bus service launched for South Kerry
A new bus service has been launched for South Kerry.

TFI Local Link Kerry is launching Route 281 which will improve connectivity between Waterville and Kenmare.

It’s part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan and will cover the Iveragh Peninsula, facilitating onward travel at Kenmare for connections to Killarney, Tralee, Bantry and Skibbereen.

The route from Waterville to Kenmare will offer enhanced connectivity to areas including Sneem, Caherdaniel, Castlecove and Tahilla.

The route will begin on July 10th and will operate four return trips Monday to Sunday.

TFI Local Link Kerry Manager, Alan O’Connell says this expansion of public transport services across the Iveragh Peninsula will open up opportunities for residents and tourists.

