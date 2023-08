A new candidate has declared for next year’s local elections in Kerry.

Cáit O’Riordáin is to represent Aontú, and will contest the Kerry County Council elections for a seat in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

A native of Castleisland, Cáit says Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín’s leadership inspired her to join the party.

She cites the cost of living and people having to emigrate as being issues that have inspired her to seek election.