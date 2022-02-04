New animation series seeking Kerry acting talent

A production company is looking for Kerry voice-over artists for a new children's programme.

The programme, which is based on the book, Flix, is about the only dog who lives in Cat Town, and is being produced by Avalon.

The concept of the book came after the last census revealed that 22,000 pre-school children in Ireland speak a foreign language, according to author Tomi Ungerer.

Mr Ungerer wrote the book to encourage diversity as the main character speaks both cat and dog.

Aria Ungerer, who is creator and producer of the programme, says while they are looking for talent based in Kerry, they are not specifically looking for Kerry accents.