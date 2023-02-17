New and enhanced bus services to provide better connectivity for rural Kerry

New and enhanced bus services have been announced for Kerry under the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

The plan, which was launched Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, consists of 67 new or enhanced Connecting Ireland bus services; ten of these services are in Kerry.

The routes are provided by TFI Local Link offices nationwide, on behalf of the National Transport Authority; Bus Éireann will also be a key partner in delivery the new services this year.

This Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 aims to strengthen existing services and connect more towns and townlands nationwide.

In Kerry, there are ten services proposed for new and enhanced routes under the plan.

These are the 276 Castlemaine to North Dingle route, 277 Dingle to Dunquin, 272 Tralee to Ballybunion and 279 Tralee to Killarney services.

The 274 Tarbert to Tralee route, along with the 280 Ring of Kerry northern and southern halves, the Cahersiveen to Knightstown, the 270 Skibbereen to Killarney and Castlegregory to Fenit are also included in the plan.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan says improving rural transport is one of his key priorities.

Green Party representatives for Kerry Anluan Dunne, Cleo Murphy and Diarmuid Griffin say these routes are fantastic news for Kerry, particularly rural Kerry.