New all-weather facility in West Kerry available for whole community

It’s hoped a new astro turf soccer pitch in West Kerry will be available for the whole community to use.

Dingle Bay Rovers soccer club was granted LEADER funding of €150,000 in recent days, which is part-funding the development of a facility in Gallarus, adjacent to the club’s grass pitch.

Damien Foley, club secretary, says the all-weather pitch will cater for most of the Dingle Peninsula, from Slea Head to Camp.

Advertisement

He adds it’s not just the soccer club which will benefit.