Advertisement
News

New all-weather facility in West Kerry available for whole community

Aug 10, 2021 11:08 By radiokerrynews
New all-weather facility in West Kerry available for whole community New all-weather facility in West Kerry available for whole community
Share this article

It’s hoped a new astro turf soccer pitch in West Kerry will be available for the whole community to use.

Dingle Bay Rovers soccer club was granted LEADER funding of €150,000 in recent days, which is part-funding the development of a facility in Gallarus, adjacent to the club’s grass pitch.

Damien Foley, club secretary, says the all-weather pitch will cater for most of the Dingle Peninsula, from Slea Head to Camp.

Advertisement

He adds it’s not just the soccer club which will benefit.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus