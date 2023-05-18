Advertisement
Networking event in Killarney for adventure activity tourism operators

May 18, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
A networking event is being held in Killarney today (Thursday) for adventure and activity tourism operators.

Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism is the representative body for over 230 businesses, in a sector that employs over 7,500 people across Ireland.

Members include adventure centres, water parks, tour operators and businesses offering kayaking, biking, hiking, rafting, horse-riding, and coasteering.

Today’s event is in the Convention Centre, Killarney at 4pm, and is focused on challenges and potential solutions in tourism and hospitality, as well as travel trends.

The speakers include Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism’s CEO and chair, Pat O'Leary of the Kerry Tourism Industry Confederation, Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Veronica O'Connor of Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, and Tyler Sindel of booking solution and business management platform, FareHarbor.

It’s for adventure activity operators, other stakeholders across tourism and hospitality, as well as public representatives and Department of Tourism officials.

People need to register in advance:

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/iaat-tourism-networking-event-killarney-tickets-626331543507

 

