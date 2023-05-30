Advertisement
Network Ireland launches Kerry branch

May 30, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Network Ireland is to launch its Kerry branch next week.

It’s a not-for-profit, voluntary organisation that supports the professional and personal development of women in business, whether they’re working in professional roles or are business owners or leaders.

Network Ireland Kerry will host themed monthly events for professional and personal development; these will be open to anyone to attend.

It’s having an official launch at the Rose Hotel, Tralee on June 7th from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance at networkireland.ie

 

