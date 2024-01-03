Advertisement
News

Network Ireland Kerry hosting first event of 2024 next week

Jan 3, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Network Ireland Kerry hosting first event of 2024 next week
Share this article

Network Ireland Kerry is hosting its first event of the year next week.

The Integrated Life WIN 2024 Personally & Professionally will take place on Wednesday January 10th at The Rose Hotel, Tralee from 6pm.

It’s an open night, meaning non-members can attend for free, but registration in advance is required; details are available on the Radio Kerry website.

Advertisement

Network Ireland Kerry events provide an opportunity to network, build meaningful connections, and share valuable experiences.

The speakers on the night are Aidan O Mahony of AOM Performance, Dr Breda O Dwyer of MTU Kerry, Sinead Buckley Psychotherapy & Counselling, Aisling Foley of the Rose Hotel, and Linda O' Mahony Logan of Leadership360.

For anyone interested in becoming a member of Network Ireland Kerry, click here for more information.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man found dead in rural North Kerry home named
Advertisement
ALONE calls for action on loneliness
30 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Littler Takes On World Number One In Historic Final
Tralee Potential Host For WRC
Jack O Connor Gives First Kerry Start To 6 Players For McGrath Cup
ALONE calls for action on loneliness
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus