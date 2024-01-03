Network Ireland Kerry hosting first event of 2024 next week

Network Ireland Kerry is hosting its first event of the year next week.

The Integrated Life WIN 2024 Personally & Professionally will take place on Wednesday January 10th at The Rose Hotel, Tralee from 6pm.

It’s an open night, meaning non-members can attend for free, but registration in advance is required; details are available on the Radio Kerry website.

Network Ireland Kerry events provide an opportunity to network, build meaningful connections, and share valuable experiences.

The speakers on the night are Aidan O Mahony of AOM Performance, Dr Breda O Dwyer of MTU Kerry, Sinead Buckley Psychotherapy & Counselling, Aisling Foley of the Rose Hotel, and Linda O' Mahony Logan of Leadership360.

For anyone interested in becoming a member of Network Ireland Kerry, click here for more information.