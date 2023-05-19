Network Ireland Kerry Branch hosting coffee morning at RDI Hub Monday

The newly formed Network Ireland Kerry Branch is hosting a coffee morning on Monday to inform people about its workings.

Network Ireland branches operate across the country, and aim to connect fellow female professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

The Kerry branch is being developed, with an official launch to take place on June 7th.

People can learn more about Network Ireland at Monday’s coffee morning, which takes place from 10.30 to 11.30am at the RDI Hub in Killorglin.

People can register for the event here.

The network can be contacted by email on [email protected] or the website https://networkireland.ie/page/KerryBranch