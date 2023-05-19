Advertisement
News

Network Ireland Kerry Branch hosting coffee morning at RDI Hub Monday

May 19, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Network Ireland Kerry Branch hosting coffee morning at RDI Hub Monday Network Ireland Kerry Branch hosting coffee morning at RDI Hub Monday
Share this article

The newly formed Network Ireland Kerry Branch is hosting a coffee morning on Monday to inform people about its workings.

Network Ireland branches operate across the country, and aim to connect fellow female professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners.

The Kerry branch is being developed, with an official launch to take place on June 7th.

Advertisement

People can learn more about Network Ireland at Monday’s coffee morning, which takes place from 10.30 to 11.30am at the RDI Hub in Killorglin.

People can register for the event here.

The network can be contacted by email on [email protected] or the website https://networkireland.ie/page/KerryBranch

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus