Negotiations ongoing into sale of the Conor Pass

Feb 29, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Negotiations ongoing into sale of the Conor Pass
Negotiations are ongoing into the sale of the Conor Pass.

The almost 1,400-acre landholding was put on the market last year with an overall guide price of around €10 million.

The parcel of land on the market at the Conor Pass includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands, and three lakes.

Dingle-based auctioneer Mike Kennedy, who is handling the sale, says a number of enquiries had initially been made into the land.

Growing calls have been made from local councillors and groups, for the Government to purchase the iconic West Kerry site.

In January, Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, told Radio Kerry a deal for the state to purchase the lands is looking promising, but that nothing is signed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan, said last month that the Conor Pass is to be considered to become a national park.

Auctioneer, Mike Kennedy confirmed negotiations into the sale of the land are continuing.

