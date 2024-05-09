Need for multi-story car park in Killarney likely to be confirmed

It looks likely that a report, due shortly, will confirm the need for a multi-story car park in Killarney town centre.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell told a meeting of Killarney Municipal District that a report into the parking situation in the town will be finished by the end of June.

She was responding to a query by Councillor Brendan Cronin into the delay applying for planning at the Áras Phádraig site.

Cllr Cronin said members were informed last year that the planning application for the Áras Phádraig site would be brought in the New Year.

Legal difficulties have left the Áras Phádraig building idle since it was donated to the town council by the Franciscan Order in 2009.

Plans for a new 300 seat theatre with an exhibition space, meeting rooms, public plaza and a primary health care centre were unveiled in 2021.

Some council members had concerns that parking difficulties would make the project untenable, and a report was commissioned.

Councillors were told at the recent Killarney MD meeting that "detailed planning drawings and documentation have been prepared" for the Áras Phádraig site, and a report into car parking in the town is will be finished by the end of the second quarter.

Ms Murrell said she was not aware of the recommended location but said the "situation remains positive in relation to the need for a multi-story carpark" in the town.