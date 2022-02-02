Advertisement
News

Nearly 1,500 water main breaks in Kerry over past three years

Feb 2, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Nearly 1,500 water main breaks in Kerry over past three years Nearly 1,500 water main breaks in Kerry over past three years
Share this article

There have been nearly 1,500 water main breaks in Kerry over the past three years.

This is according to an Irish Water compilation of all breaks in the network during 2019, 2020 and up to August of 2021.

In 2019, there were 644 breaks in the water network in the county.

Advertisement

The majority were unplanned, following bursts in the water mains.

In 2020, this reduced to 530, while in the first eight months of 2021 there were 320.

Some of the breaks were for planned maintenance works.

Advertisement

The information was released to Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who says it's clear there have been a lot of water outages over the years in Kerry.

He says that, despite such investment as the Farranfore water mains replacement, a lot more investment is needed and the underfunding of Irish Water by government needs to be addressed.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus