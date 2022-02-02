Nearly 1,500 water main breaks in Kerry over past three years

There have been nearly 1,500 water main breaks in Kerry over the past three years.

This is according to an Irish Water compilation of all breaks in the network during 2019, 2020 and up to August of 2021.

In 2019, there were 644 breaks in the water network in the county.

The majority were unplanned, following bursts in the water mains.

In 2020, this reduced to 530, while in the first eight months of 2021 there were 320.

Some of the breaks were for planned maintenance works.

The information was released to Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who says it's clear there have been a lot of water outages over the years in Kerry.

He says that, despite such investment as the Farranfore water mains replacement, a lot more investment is needed and the underfunding of Irish Water by government needs to be addressed.