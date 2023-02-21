National Transport Authority suggests consideration for an additional train services to Tralee

The National Transport Authority has said consideration should be given to additional train services to Tralee.

This comes after it expressed worries that the pandemic had permanently ended some shorter trips on Irish Rail.

This is contained in documents released to journalist Ken Foxe under a freedom of information request.

NTA internal emails, issued last summer, said there was evidence passengers were no longer taking the train for shorter journeys.

However, further emails stated that the data gathered may not be a true reflection of train usage, particularly at weekends or during the summer.

The National Transport Authority said there is an obvious hole in the Dublin to Cork service, with the lack of an 8pm departure from the capital.

An official with the NTA said introducing an 8pm Dublin-Cork service would give an opportunity for an additional stop to either Tralee or Limerick, or to both.

The NTA also recommended that additional services to Tralee, Mayo, Limerick, Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford should be considered.