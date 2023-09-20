National Transport Authority reviewing bus service which left 17 MTU students stranded in mid-Kerry

The National Transport Authority says it’s reviewing a Bus Éireann route that left 17 MTU students stranded in mid-Kerry on the first day of the university semester.

On Monday, the bus from Killorglin to Tralee at 8am was almost at capacity when it left Killorglin, meaning it left some passengers stranded at stops down the route.

The 279 route runs from Killorglin to Tralee, stopping at Milltown, Castlemaine, both MTU campuses, and University Hospital Kerry, before stopping at Tralee bus station.

The 8am bus on Monday was almost at capacity when it arrived to Milltown, leaving 12 MTU students without a way to get to the first day of the college year.

The bus was entirely full and could not pick anyone up in Castlemaine, leaving five more students stranded.

Tommy Griffin, who is seeking election in the Dingle Electoral Area in next year’s local elections, says it left parents scrambling to find a way of getting their young adults to college.

He called for further capacity on the route, but Bus Éireann told Radio Kerry the level of service it provides is a matter for the National Transport Authority.

In response to queries from Mr Griffin, the NTA says the route is being reviewed and is due an upgrade under the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Programme.

The NTA added that in the short term, it is looking at the possibility of implementing interim measures to improve capacity, and this will be communicated when the process is complete.