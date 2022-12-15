National Parks and Wildlife Service acquires 173 acres of land outside Killarney

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has bought a site of 173 acres outside Killarney.

Described as a strategic land acquisition, the lands are close to Derrycunnihy church.

These 173 acres (70 hectares) of lands that the National Parks and Wildlife Service have purchased are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park.

This iconic structure has recently undergone conservation works, and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says this acquisition is a hugely important addition to Killarney National Park.

This is because it’s an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, the Macgillycuddy Reeks and Killarney National Park SAC.

The habitat consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, which is a lake with low levels of nutrients and clear water.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says this a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be.

