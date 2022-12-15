Advertisement
National Parks and Wildlife Service acquires 173 acres of land outside Killarney

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is pleased to announce its latest strategic land acquisition at Derrycunnihy, Killarney, Co. Kerry. The acquisition consists of over 70 hectares at Derrycunnihy, a site completely surrounded by Killarney National Park lands. It is a hugely important addition to the Park as it is an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, Macgillycuddy Reeks &amp; Killarney National Park SAC (site code 365). The habitat here consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be. These lands are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park. This iconic structure, one of the most beautifully situated, scenic churches in Ireland has recently undergone conservation works and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED FOR NPWS***
The National Parks and Wildlife Service has bought a site of 173 acres outside Killarney.

Described as a strategic land acquisition, the lands are close to Derrycunnihy church.

These 173 acres (70 hectares) of lands that the National Parks and Wildlife Service have purchased are close to Derrycunnihy church, an important architectural feature within Killarney National Park.

This iconic structure has recently undergone conservation works, and is home to a number of protected species including the lesser horseshoe bat.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says this acquisition is a hugely important addition to Killarney National Park.

This is because it’s an area of high conservation and ecological value, and all of the lands are part of a European site of nature conservation, the Macgillycuddy Reeks and Killarney National Park SAC.

The habitat consists of dry heath, oak woodlands, pockets of blanket bog and an oligotrophic lake, which is a lake with low levels of nutrients and clear water.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says this a true reflection of what lands in a National Park should be.

