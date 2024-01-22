The National Monuments Service is seeking people's help in trying to find over 1,000 lost monuments in Kerry dating from pre-history up to the end of the 17th century (before 1700).

Last week it emerged that a 4,000 year old burial tomb in Ballyferriter that had been deemed lost had been rediscovered.

Caimin O'Brien is an archaeologist with the National Monuments Service.

He believes people may have knowledge of the location of missing monuments which are listed on archaeology.ie, in the historic environment viewer section

Mr O’Brien is urging people to contact the National Monuments Service if they know of the locations of any of the items listed on the site.