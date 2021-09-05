National Broadband Ireland to host information event in Killarney

An information event on the National Broadband Plan is being held in Killarney.

It’s being hosted by National Broadband Ireland, which is delivering high-speed broadband services to all premises in the country.

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 3,400 (3,382) premises in the Killarney Intervention Area.

In total, there are almost 27,000 (26,905) premises in the Intervention Area in Kerry; this is 30% of all premises in the county.

The pop-up information event will be at Tesco, Deerpark in Killarney on Saturday, September 11th between 10 am to 4 pm.