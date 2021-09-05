Advertisement
News

National Broadband Ireland to host information event in Killarney

Sep 5, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
National Broadband Ireland to host information event in Killarney National Broadband Ireland to host information event in Killarney
Share this article

An information event on the National Broadband Plan is being held in Killarney.

It’s being hosted by National Broadband Ireland, which is delivering high-speed broadband services to all premises in the country.

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 3,400 (3,382) premises in the Killarney Intervention Area.

Advertisement

In total, there are almost 27,000 (26,905) premises in the Intervention Area in Kerry; this is 30% of all premises in the county.

The pop-up information event will be at Tesco, Deerpark in Killarney on Saturday, September 11th between 10 am to 4 pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus