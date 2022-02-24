Advertisement
National Broadband Ireland says that surveying works in Kerry are well underway

Feb 24, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrynews
National Broadband Ireland says that surveying works in Kerry are well underway
National Broadband Ireland says that surveying works in Kerry are well underway.

The NBI is rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government's National Broadband Plan.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Kerry will see an investment of €107 million in the new high speed fibre network.

30% of all premises in the county - some 27,000 buildings - don't have access to high-speed broadband.
As a result, National Broadband Ireland has classified them as requiring intervention.

It says NBI contractors have made substantial progress in Rathmore and Sneem.

These vital survey works in these areas will pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles and ducts.

The National Broadband Plan is also providing the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide.

National Broadband Ireland contractors will carry official ID cards and essential worker letters.

They have received training on adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines and will have vehicles, PPE and signage with both their own and NBI logos.

