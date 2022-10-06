Naming ceremony for RV Tom Crean in Dingle this morning

Ireland’s new research vessel, the RV Tom Crean, will be officially named at a ceremony in Dingle this morning.

In May 2021, Fianna Fail Councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald, tabled a motion at the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne MD, that an official naming ceremony for the vessel take place in Dingle.

In July, the Marine Institute named the ship in recognition of Annascaul Antarctic explorer Tom Crean and his achievements.

The almost 53-metre RV Tom Crean will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research, and buoy and mooring operations.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, will perform the naming ceremony for €25 million euro vessel.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, will attend the event in Dingle Harbour this morning at 9.30.

Tom Crean's granddaughter Aileen Crean-O'Brien will perform the commissioning ceremony for €25 million vessel.