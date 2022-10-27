N70 Brackaharagh Road project officially opened by Minister Hildegarde Naughton

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton is in Kerry today.

She officially opened the N70 Brackaharagh Road project this afternoon.

The €6 million project consisted of the widening and realignment of the 1.2KM national secondary road, near Caherdaniel.

The improvement works included the introduction of a new single carriageway as well as Active Travel facilities in the form of a segregated two-way pedestrian cycling facility.

Minister Naughton is in Kerry for a number of official engagements, which includes the opening of two stretches of the Kingdom of Kerry greenway network tomorrow.