N70 Brackaharagh Road project officially opened by Minister Hildegarde Naughton

Oct 27, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Gov.ie
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton is in Kerry today.

She officially opened the N70 Brackaharagh Road project this afternoon.

The €6 million project consisted of the widening and realignment of the 1.2KM national secondary road, near Caherdaniel.

The improvement works included the introduction of a new single carriageway as well as Active Travel facilities in the form of a segregated two-way pedestrian cycling facility.

Minister Naughton is in Kerry for a number of official engagements, which includes the opening of two stretches of the Kingdom of Kerry greenway network tomorrow.

 

