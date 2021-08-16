N69 closed following road traffic incident

13:34 - Gardaí say the N69 Tralee-Listowel is closed to traffic.
A road traffic collision has occurred at Pope’s Cross.
The road is fully closed and will be for some time. No further information available at this moment.
