N69 closed following road traffic incident

Aug 16, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
13:34 - Gardaí say the N69 Tralee-Listowel is closed to traffic.

A road traffic collision has occurred at Pope’s Cross.

The road is fully closed and will be for some time. No further information available at this moment.

