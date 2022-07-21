N69 accident blackspot likely to be identified as high collision location

An accident blackspot on the N69 outside Tralee is likely to be identified as a high collision location.

Pope’s Cross has been the scene of many crashes, including one which claimed the life of a young Canadian woman last year.

Pope’s Cross connects the Lackamore road leading to Abbeydorney, to the N69 between Tralee and Listowel.

In August last year, Canadian medical student Nelia Scheeres, who was in her 20s, and was on placement in Kerry, died when her car and a truck collided at Pope’s Cross.

There have been other accidents in the area too.

Councillors previously called on Kerry County Council to improve safety at the junction, but the local authority said the fatal accident was under investigation by gardaí, and when complete the council would look at the findings and address any issues raised.

However, when councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue at the recent Listowel MD meeting, he was told it was a matter for Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which is in charge of the national road network.

TII uses collision data to assess the safety of national roads and to identify high collision locations.

Listowel Municipal District area engineer, Declan O’Mahony, said TII has confirmed its next review is likely to include Pope’s Cross.

Councillor Kennelly was critical of this response and said the junction has to be changed to make it safer, especially the approach from the Lackamore Road which slopes up to meet the N69.