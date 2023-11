The N22 Macroom Bypass has officially been opened.

The final section of the €280 million road improvement scheme is being opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar around now.

This marks the completion of the 22 kilometre Ballyvourney to Macroom Road Development.

The project has led to reducing travel times between Kerry and Cork.

Cork County Councillor Gobnait Moynihan says that the bypass will benefit both commuters and the people living in the surrounding area.