N22 Farranfore to Killarney project delayed

The Department of Transport stalling ten key road projects, including the N22 in Kerry, will further worsen the urban-rural divide in terms of transport access.

That's the warning from the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Transport following Minister Eamon Ryan issuing a directive that money given to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is to be only spent on planning and design

The Company received €146million in funding for new projects this year but have said the ban on progressing the roads has interrupted delivery.

Advertisement

Cork-East TD, James O'Connor, says these Green initiatives are stopping rural communities getting better public transport links: