The shop which sold the winning lottery ticket this week was Murphy’s Supervalu in Kenmare.

A Kerry Lotto player won €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Wednesday night.

The National Lottery has now announced the winning ticket was sold in Murphy’s Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare.

The lucky Lotto player has not yet come forward, and people are being urged to check their tickets carefully.

The winning numbers were 01, 08, 16, 27, 31, 33 and the bonus was 14.