Mural of Fenit Castle being painted on Brooklyn bar

Fenit Castle has been immortalised in a mural on the banks of the East River in New York.

Brooklyn artist Tess Parker, has painted a mural of the Castle on the wall of the Kent Ale House bar, on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The mural is part of an initiative in the city, whereby artists are hired to paint and decorate outdoor sections of bars and restaurants that have been constructed to facilitate outdoor dining.

Tess Parker's great-grandfather emigrated to the United States in 1906 from Fenit.

She says the mural has been getting great feedback from the residents of Brooklyn.