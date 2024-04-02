Multi-million euro investment planned to upgrade equipment and facilities at the Aqua Dome

Major reinvestment is planned to upgrade the equipment and facilities at the Aqua Dome.

That’s according to CEO of the Aqua Dome, Kieran Ruttledge.

The facility in Tralee will celebrate 30 years since it's opening in May; and Mr Ruttledge says it’s using much of the same equipment installed at the time.

He says planned upgrades at the Aqua Dome will help keep the all-weather attraction going for many years ahead.

Kieran Ruttledge says insurance premiums at the Aqua Dome went up by €10,000 last year.

He believes the rise in energy costs, the cost of living and other expenses pose financial challenges to the centre.

Mr Ruttledge says the Aqua Dome is still waiting to see the benefits of the reduction in insurance payouts.