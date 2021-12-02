Multi-million-euro Dingle Distillery development appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a multi-million-euro redevelopment of Dingle Distillery has been appealed.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission in late October, but a number of people objecting to it have now lodged appeals with An Bord Pleanála.

Dingle Distillery is planning a major redevelopment, which could create up to 50 jobs. It was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council to demolish a small section of the existing distillery at the old mill, Milltown, Dingle, and construct an area of over 1,700sqm.

This is to include a circular, three-storey tower with reception, visitor centre, bar and viewing balcony, and extended production and storage facilities. A number of submissions were made to the council on the plans, one of which raised the possible increase in noise from the bar, which is proposed to open until 10 o’clock each night.

The increase in traffic to the site, and concerns around the safety of road users were also raised. The council, however, granted planning permission for the development, but this has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who’s due to make a decision on it by April 5th. Dingle Distillery first opened in 2012, and produces whiskey, vodka, and gin, employing 18 people.

The owners say the proposed event space would be available for concerts, festivals, and private hire, and they’ll support local craftspeople by offering their produce for sale.