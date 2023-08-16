Advertisement
News

Multi-million euro building project announced for North Kerry school

Aug 16, 2023 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Multi-million euro building project announced for North Kerry school Multi-million euro building project announced for North Kerry school
Share this article

The Minister for Education has given approval for a multi-million euro building project for a North Kerry school.

The funding for Tarbert Comprehensive includes the construction of mainstream classrooms and a new science lab.

This development will also include new rooms for design and communication graphics, home economics and textiles.

Advertisement

There’s also a focus on the needs of students with additional needs with plans for a bespoke two classroom base supported by three resource rooms.

Minister Norma Foley says the next step in progressing this project will be to appoint a team to design and tender the project and oversee construction.

Minister Foley, who’s Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says the timing is fitting as Tarbert prepares to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus