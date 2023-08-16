Multi-million euro building project announced for North Kerry school

The Minister for Education has given approval for a multi-million euro building project for a North Kerry school.

The funding for Tarbert Comprehensive includes the construction of mainstream classrooms and a new science lab.

This development will also include new rooms for design and communication graphics, home economics and textiles.

There’s also a focus on the needs of students with additional needs with plans for a bespoke two classroom base supported by three resource rooms.

Minister Norma Foley says the next step in progressing this project will be to appoint a team to design and tender the project and oversee construction.

Minister Foley, who’s Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says the timing is fitting as Tarbert prepares to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.