Muckross Park Hotel and Spa honours legendary playwright on 167th birthday

Jul 26, 2023 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Garret Power, General Manager, Muckross Park Hotel with Mark McFadden's painting of George Bernard Shaw ahead of the unveiling on Wednesday night. Photo: Don MacMonagle
A Killarney hotel is honouring the legendary playwright George Bernard Shaw today on his 167th birthday.

A unique palette knife oil painting of the playwright, by Donegal artist Mark McFadden, has been unveiled at the Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.

The piece stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was crafted over a 12-month period.

George Bernard Shaw was born in Dublin on July 26th, 1856, and it’s strongly suggested he wrote some parts of the world-famous play Pygmalion at Muckross Park in Killarney.

The play was adapted into the film ‘My Fair Lady’, which won eight Academy Awards in 1965, while Shaw himself won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1925 and an Academy Award in 1938.

 

