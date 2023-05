Staff from Muckross House have made a donation to Brú Columbanus, in memory of their late colleague.

Maurice Prenderville, who passed away last October, was a member of staff for nine years.

A cheque of €7000 was presented to Mr. Prenderville’s family and the Chief Executive of Brú Columbanus, Ann-Marie O'Connor.

Brú Columbanus provides accommodation to the relatives of seriously ill patients in Cork Hospitals.