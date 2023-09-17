Advertisement
News

MTU to run Specialisterne Ireland programme offering supports for neurodiverse students

Sep 17, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
MTU to run Specialisterne Ireland programme offering supports for neurodiverse students
MTU Kerry will run a programme offering supports for neurodiverse students.

The six-week course offers students support in developing skills for interviewing for work placements, internships, and graduate placement.

6 to 8 places are available on the free online programme, with MTU Kerry offering priority to students with autism.

The course - delivered in the first semester of the college term - is offered by Specialisterne Ireland - a social enterprise that promotes employment for neurodiverse people.

In recognition of the long-term MTU commitment to continued engagement with Specialisterne Ireland for the benefit of neurodivergent students, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June by the President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, and the CEO of Specialisterne Ireland, Peter Brabazon.

To find out more about the Specialisterne Ireland programme offering in MTU, students on the Kerry campus can email Siobhan.M[email protected] and Cork campus students can email [email protected]

