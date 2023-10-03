Advertisement
MTU student describes capacity issues on North Kerry bus route as barbaric

Oct 3, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
MTU student describes capacity issues on North Kerry bus route as barbaric
An MTU student has described the capacity issues of the daily Bus Éireann 272 route as barbaric.

It follows problems on the route in recent weeks, where passengers have been left without transport on multiple occasions due to the bus being full.

The 272 route starts in Ballybunion and stops in Lisselton, before continuing to Listowel, arriving at Tralee.

MTU student, Conor Hogan, says there are problem in the morning and evening services for all customers.

He says it’s a concerning issue for students and commuters alike who depend on the service, and pled with Bus Éireann and politicians to find a solution.

Kerry TD and Sinn Fein Justice spokesperson, Pa Daly, has called for ministerial intervention to solve this ongoing bus capacity issue.

Deputy Daly said students and workers rely on the service to attend college or work.

He says both he and Councillor Tom Barry have contacted Transport for Ireland and the Minister and the matter should be urgently looked into.

