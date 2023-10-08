Advertisement
News

MTU researcher in National Challenge Fund

Oct 8, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
MTU researcher in National Challenge Fund
Dr Jennifer Attard
Share this article

A MTU Kerry researcher has been included in national competition for her work in tackling food waste.

Dr Jennifer Attard is a Principal Investigator in Sustainable Food Systems with the Circular Bioeconomy Research Group (CIRCBIO), at Munster Technological University Kerry.

Dr Attard and her team have been included in the National Challenge Funder, where they’ll compete for prize awards of €1 or €2 million in continued funding.

Advertisement

They’ll use agent-based modelling or computer simulations to better understand the food supply chain.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 200 participants in Human Chain Challenge on Strickeen Mountain
Advertisement
Listowel to Abbeyfeale road reopens following fatal collision
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €2 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Treble at Glin for the Ballymac kennels
Kerry 19s win but 15s beaten
Argentina knock Japan out of World Cup
All 3 games end in draws
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus