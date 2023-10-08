MTU researcher in National Challenge Fund

A MTU Kerry researcher has been included in national competition for her work in tackling food waste.

Dr Jennifer Attard is a Principal Investigator in Sustainable Food Systems with the Circular Bioeconomy Research Group (CIRCBIO), at Munster Technological University Kerry.

Dr Attard and her team have been included in the National Challenge Funder, where they’ll compete for prize awards of €1 or €2 million in continued funding.

Advertisement

They’ll use agent-based modelling or computer simulations to better understand the food supply chain.