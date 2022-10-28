MTU President calls for borrowing framework to be finalised

The President of MTU is calling for the borrowing framework for technological universities to be finalised.

Professor Maggie Cusack was speaking today as close to 700 students graduate in conferring ceremonies at Munster Technological University Kerry.

Legislation brought in on the formation of technological universities allowed for them to borrow money, as institutes of technology couldn’t, but this has yet to be given approval.

Professor Cusack says MTU has three bids in for capital funding, as building student on-campus accommodation is a priority.

She’s encouraging the government and Higher Education Authority to progress this borrowing framework as soon as possible.