Advertisement
News

MTU President calls for borrowing framework to be finalised

Oct 28, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
MTU President calls for borrowing framework to be finalised MTU President calls for borrowing framework to be finalised
Share this article

The President of MTU is calling for the borrowing framework for technological universities to be finalised.

Professor Maggie Cusack was speaking today as close to 700 students graduate in conferring ceremonies at Munster Technological University Kerry.

Legislation brought in on the formation of technological universities allowed for them to borrow money, as institutes of technology couldn’t, but this has yet to be given approval.

Advertisement

Professor Cusack says MTU has three bids in for capital funding, as building student on-campus accommodation is a priority.

She’s encouraging the government and Higher Education Authority to progress this borrowing framework as soon as possible.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus