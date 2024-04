MTU Kerry will be hosting, an event for businesses, entrepreneurs, community groups and the public to connect with the campus.

Connect with MTU will be held on Friday 26th April from 8.30am to 11am.

The event is open for anyone looking for research support, bringing innovation to a business, upskilling or part-time learning or wondering what the Kerry Sports Academy has to offer.

Advertisement

For more information and to register your place at this free event visit go.mtu.ie/connect.