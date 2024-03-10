A research project by MTU Kerry and UCD has received over 48-thousand euro to investigate the role of STEM in sustainable food production.

The Re-imagining the Future campaign will run workshops highlighting the public’s role in overcoming environmental challenges, particularly by rural and suburban communities.

SFI's Discover Programme is supporting 38 such projects, which aim to make the public more aware of the importance of science, technology, engineering and maths on everyday life.

Advertisement

The funding is also targeted at projects which remove barriers to learning and participating in STEM.