MTU Kerry launches awareness campaign for its student mental health services

Students in Kerry who're feeling stressed or suffering from mental health problems, are being urged to avail of a number of support services at Munster Technological University.

MTU has teamed up with its students union and the HSE, to raise awareness of common mental health difficulties among its student population.

These include exam stress, depression and anxiety.

The college wants to highlight, that there are numerous support services available to any student experiencing these problems, both online and in-person.

The services are free and accessible to all MTU students, and can be accessed by texting MTU to 50808.

HSE psychologist Mark Smyth says there are some very simple steps students can take, if they're feeling overwhelmed: