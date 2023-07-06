Advertisement
MTU Kerry in line for funding under new scheme

Jul 6, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry in line for funding under new scheme
MTU Kerry could be in line for funding under a new scheme announced today.

TU Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (TU RISE), is an €83 million scheme co-funded by the Irish government and the EU.

It will support research capacity in technological universities, with a focus on increasing engagement with local enterprise.

€63 million is being shared between six third level institutions in the South, East, and Midlands, including the Munster Technological University.

Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, says this funding can help drive jobs and investment into Kerry.

