MTU Kerry awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses

Jun 14, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses MTU Kerry awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses
Mary Stritch, Lifelong Learning Officer MTU, and Dr Brendan O’Donnell, Vice President MTU as the Munster Technological University Kerry campus was awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Munster Technological University Kerry has been awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses.

It’ll provide over 330 places in 11 part-time programmes, across various disciplines, including culinary skills, pharmacy management, and the circular economy.

The courses were developed with the South West Regional Skills Forum to address the needs of industry and businesses.

NFQ Level 6 courses are free for those working, while levels 7 to 9 courses are 90% funded.

Courses are free for the unemployed, as well as those previously self-employed, and returners to the workforce.

 

Staff will be available over the coming weeks to advise potential students looking at a return to education.

Further information on course availability, eligibility criteria, and the application process is available on springboardcourses.ie

 

