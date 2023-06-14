MTU Kerry awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses

Munster Technological University Kerry has been awarded €830,000 for Springboard+ courses.

It’ll provide over 330 places in 11 part-time programmes, across various disciplines, including culinary skills, pharmacy management, and the circular economy.

The courses were developed with the South West Regional Skills Forum to address the needs of industry and businesses.

Advertisement

NFQ Level 6 courses are free for those working, while levels 7 to 9 courses are 90% funded.

Courses are free for the unemployed, as well as those previously self-employed, and returners to the workforce.

Advertisement

Staff will be available over the coming weeks to advise potential students looking at a return to education.

Further information on course availability, eligibility criteria, and the application process is available on springboardcourses.ie