MTU faculty head says capital funding needed to deliver on apprenticeship targets

An MTU faculty head says capital funding is needed to deliver on targets for apprenticeships.

Head of Engineering and Science at Munster Technological University, Cork, Tim Horgan was speaking before an Oireachtas committee on higher education funding.

He says MTU has increased the number of apprenticeships offered, but has to do a lot of teaching online because of a lack facilities on campus for students.

Mr Horgan says apprenticeship programmes are at breaking point without capital funding.

He believes co-locating labs with the further and education sector may be a solution.