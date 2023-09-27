Advertisement
News

MTU dropout rate higher than national average during Covid

Sep 27, 2023 13:26 By radiokerrynews
MTU dropout rate higher than national average during Covid
Share this article

The dropout rate at Munster Technological University during the Covid pandemic was higher than the national average.

In total across the country, 12% of students didn't return to college after first year during the 2020/2021 academic year, up from 9% the previous year.

At Munster Technological University, which takes in campuses in Kerry and Cork, the non-progression rate for the 2020/2021 academic year was 17%.

Advertisement

This is broken down into 18% at QQI level 6 or certificate level; 23% at level 7 or ordinary bachelor’s degree; and 13% at QQI level 8 or honours degree.

The overall 17% non-progression rate for 2020/21 at MTU was up from 12% the previous year.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Storm Agnes update for Kerry 4pm
Advertisement
Storm Agnes results in power outages and impact to Kerry Airport
Power outages across Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Storm Agnes update for Kerry 4pm
Addiction counsellor says cocaine use has increased in Kerry
Fears for Cahersiveen Primary Care Centre in its current form
Storm Agnes results in power outages and impact to Kerry Airport
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus