MTU dropout rate higher than national average during Covid

The dropout rate at Munster Technological University during the Covid pandemic was higher than the national average.

In total across the country, 12% of students didn't return to college after first year during the 2020/2021 academic year, up from 9% the previous year.

At Munster Technological University, which takes in campuses in Kerry and Cork, the non-progression rate for the 2020/2021 academic year was 17%.

Advertisement

This is broken down into 18% at QQI level 6 or certificate level; 23% at level 7 or ordinary bachelor’s degree; and 13% at QQI level 8 or honours degree.

The overall 17% non-progression rate for 2020/21 at MTU was up from 12% the previous year.