Advertisement
News

MTU been awarded over €4.5 million in funding

Sep 13, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
MTU been awarded over €4.5 million in funding MTU been awarded over €4.5 million in funding
Share this article

The Munster Technological University has been awarded over €4.5 million in funding.

The funding is part of a national allocation of over €25 million to higher education institutions under the Transformation Fund.

€90m will be awarded in total over a three-year period to assist the development and progression of technological universities.

Advertisement

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is welcoming the allocation, saying the continued investment in the MTU is important to the success of the institution.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus