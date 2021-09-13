MTU been awarded over €4.5 million in funding

The Munster Technological University has been awarded over €4.5 million in funding.

The funding is part of a national allocation of over €25 million to higher education institutions under the Transformation Fund.

€90m will be awarded in total over a three-year period to assist the development and progression of technological universities.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is welcoming the allocation, saying the continued investment in the MTU is important to the success of the institution.