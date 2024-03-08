Advertisement
MTU among universities urging academics to join PROMOTE project

Mar 8, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrynews
MTU among universities urging academics to join PROMOTE project
Munster Technological University is one of seven universities urging academics to join the PROMOTE project.

This is an initiative funded by the Higher Education Authority and supported by the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics, to provide networks and training aimed at keeping women in research.

There is currently no digitised network that focuses specifically on early stage female researchers, which is the aim of the PROMOTE app; it’s currently being developed by Dr Michael Scriney at the Insight SFI Research Centre at DCU.

The PROMOTE team is calling on all researchers, male or female, at any career stage, to get involved now by following PROMOTE’s social media channels.

Maynooth University, Munster Technological University, University of Limerick, South East Technological University, Dublin City University, University College Cork and University of Galway are leading the call.

