Mr Price will open its new store in Castleisland next week.

The shop, with a staff of 30, will open in Church Street, Castleisland on November the 3rd, at noon.

Itā€™ll be the Irish discount retailerā€™s fourth store in Kerry; there are also Mr Price stores in Tralee, Killarney and Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

With the opening of the Castleisland branch, Mr Price will now have 62 stores nationwide, across 23 counties, employing over 1,600 staff.