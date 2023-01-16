Motorists warned to travel with extreme care on Kerry roads as ice warning in place

Motorists around Kerry are being warned to travel with extreme care on all roads this morning, as an ice warning remains in place.

Kerry County Council has been salting priority routes overnight, along with the Castlemaine to Annascaul and Golden Nugget to Milltown roads.

The council is warning people to still exercise caution, due to the possibility of icy conditions.

Advertisement

A yellow ice warning is in place for the country until midday, with a risk of freezing fog.

A winter weather advisory will stay in place until Thursday, due to an arctic chill.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel says untreated roads will be very dangerous:

Advertisement