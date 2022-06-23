Advertisement
Motorists warned of major disruption on N22 Macroom/Ballyvourney bypass

Jun 23, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Motorists warned of major disruption on N22 Macroom/Ballyvourney bypass
Road users travelling to Cork are being warned of major disruption on the N22 Macroom/Ballyvourney bypass which is due to last for several months.

For the next two weeks, starting from Monday, there’ll be a 24 hour stop/go system between Coolcower and Two-Mile bridge.

Cork Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch is advising motorists to be mindful of delays and to allow thirty minutes extra for their journey.

She says there’s an alternative route available to road users wanting to bypass the town, however it’s not a suitable road for heavy goods vehicles.

HGV's need to divert via Mallow, and car users travelling to Cork on a daily basis are encouraged to use this route aswell.

Cllr Lynch advises of the alternative route - which is not suitable for heavy traffic:

